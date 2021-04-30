Court to hear: JUI-F leader’s plea against treason charges today

MANSEHRA: The additional district and sessions judge would hear Jamiat ulema-i-Islam-Fazl leader Mufti Kifayatullah application against the treason case here today ( Friday).

“Though the Abbottabad circuit bench of the Peshawar High Court(PHC) has granted a bail to Mufti Kifayat in a case registered against him by the police under section 3 of maintenance of public order, he is still in jail under treason charges,” advocate Bilal Khan Swati, the counsel for Mufti Kifayatullah told reporters here on Thursday.

Mansehra police had arrested the JUI-F leader under two different cases on April 14, 2021 but the Abbottabad circuit bench of the PHC granted him bail in the 3-MPO but he is still imprisoned at the Central Jail Haripur under treason charges.

The JUI-F leader had allegedly passed remakes against state institutions at a television programme on December 26, 2020 and he had gone underground to escape the arrest after the federal cabinet decided to arrest him under the treason charges afterward.

The police had booked Mufti Kifayatullah under sections 503/505-506 and 21-A, 124-A AND 131-A and 153-A of Ppc for his remarks against the state institutions in the said programme.

Swati said that his client was arrested on the trump-up charges and he would defend allegations levelled against him in the court of law.

It would be worth mentioning that the jailed leader of JUI-F was arrested under 3-MPO after he, according to the police, instigated a mob against the government addressing a Tehreek-i-Labbaik Pakistan gathering earlier this month.