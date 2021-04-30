Midwives seek release of salaries

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
CHARSADDA: The members of Community Midwife on Thursday staged a protest against the government for not releasing their salaries for the last seven months.
Speaking at a protest rally held outside the press club, Sadaqat Begum and others said that over 1,200 midwives were performing duties at various places across the province but they were not being paid their salaries for the last seven months.