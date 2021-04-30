close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

Cleric granted bail in hate speech against girls' education

Peshawar

NOWSHERA: The police on Thursday arrested a cleric for allegedly delivering a hate speech against the girls’ contemporary education after registering a case against him.

District Police Officer Muhammad Iqbal said that Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani had delivered a ‘provocative’ speech against women education and their employment in various departments, including doctors, nurses and others. He said the cleric was arrested after a case registered against him following the video of his controversial speech went viral on social media.

The accused was produced in the court of Judicial Magistrate Sanam Khalid, who admitted his mistake of using derogatory words of the girls acquiring contemporary education and subsequently doing jobs in various institutions. The court granted bail to the cleric on two surety bonds.

After his release, Mufti Sardar Ali Haqqani while leading a procession of hundreds of students later reached his madrassa in Wazirabad in Nowshera Kalaan.

