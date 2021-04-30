close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
 
April 30, 2021

Follow SOPs

Newspost

 
April 30, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Strict measures’ (April 29) by Rahim Humraz. Everyone in the country should follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus. However, it has been observed that several ministers and government officials don’t wear a face mask. To save Pakistan from the deadly effects of Covid-19, people must act responsibly.

Muhammad Bakhtiyar

Turbat

Latest News

More From Newspost