This refers to the letter ‘Strict measures’ (April 29) by Rahim Humraz. Everyone in the country should follow SOPs to contain the spread of the virus. However, it has been observed that several ministers and government officials don’t wear a face mask. To save Pakistan from the deadly effects of Covid-19, people must act responsibly.
Muhammad Bakhtiyar
Turbat