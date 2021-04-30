close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Newspost

 
The authorities have announced to postpone all examinations until June 15. It is good to note that the government is taking steps to protect the health of students. The country is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases.

Many people have expressed that the latest decision is bad for the education sector. However, people should realise that such steps will help the government fight against Covid-19.

Alizaib Jatoi

Larkana

