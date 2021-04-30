Rampaging death

South Asia appears to be a new hotbed for the Covid-19 pandemic. India has already crossed the mark of 200,000 deaths and it is ranking fourth in the world after USA, Brazil, and Mexico. In terms of active and critical cases India is only second to the US. In Pakistan the positivity rate of the novel coronavirus is nearly 10 percent, and it has seen the highest surge in number of deaths with over 200 people succumbing to this virus in a day on April 28. At the speed with which the virus is spreading its tentacles, the day may not be far away when we start regretting not responding to the disease in an appropriate manner.

Every day new smart lockdowns or mini lockdowns are announced in various cities. Schools have also been shut down as have markets after 6pm and restaurants or other businesses. This, of course, hits the traders and some labourers extremely hard. But the real question is whether these measures are enough to stop the virus from spreading further and creating a situation where the country lacks sufficient ventilators and sufficient oxygen to treat those who have been afflicted by the disease. There is a shortage of ventilators in the country, although Pakistan, according to the former minister for science and technology and the PAEC is already making its own ventilators. It cannot, however, produce its own oxygen or the cylinders in which it must be stored, given the delicate nature of the gas and the fact that it has to be transported from elsewhere in the world, by road or by sea. A situation in which there is no oxygen would take Pakistan even closer to the kind of crisis we have seen in India.

This raises the question of government policy and how we spend our money. Perhaps if we focus more on the potential health needs of people, we would be able to divert more money to their care in a time of crisis. This, of course, is true of many countries in the world. The better news is that the rate of vaccination is increasing across the country – still not as high as one would wish, though – as more stocks of the vaccine, notably from China, arrive in the country. Pakistan will have to make sure that the vaccination keeps pace with the rate of infection and overtakes it so that we can bring this rate down. More awareness on SOPs is also needed and incidents such as iftar dinners hosted by ministers need to be avoided. If we are unable to do so, we will fall into the same abyss that India stands in already, and struggle to save the lives in our already overburdened hospitals. At least three steps must be taken immediately: first rapid immunization; two, strict imposition of the SOPS; and third, an urgent arrangement of oxygen and other medical facilities for an increasing number of patients. The people and the governments must take this situation extremely seriously; we simply cannot afford to put the lives of our citizens at risk.