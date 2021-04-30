Biden celebrates a US ‘on the move again’

WASHINGTON: President Joe Biden triumphantly declared that the United States is “on the move again” in a rousing speech to Congress Wednesday, calling for trillions of dollars to rebuild the post-pandemic US middle class and give new life to “forgotten” workers.

Lauding the success of mass vaccination against Covid-19, Biden told Congress and the nation on primetime television that “in America, we always get up”.

“America is ready for takeoff,” he said. “We are working again, dreaming again, discovering again, leading the world again.”

Biden, who was celebrating the eve of his 100th day in office, called the vaccine rollout one of “the greatest logistical achievements” in US history. But Biden quickly pivoted to insisting that this national effort must now focus on rebuilding the economy and fighting inequality with “the largest jobs plan since World War II.”

In a line that could have come from his populist Republican predecessor Donald Trump, Biden said working-class Americans had been ignored, while the top one per cent got richer, and that his plans would give them a chance.

“You feel left behind and forgotten in an economy that’s rapidly changing. Let me speak directly to you,” Biden said, before going on to promise Americans “good-paying jobs that can’t be outsourced.”

In every aspect of the primetime television speech, Biden echoed his mantra that “America is back”—both in recovering from the coronavirus disaster and in putting the turbulence of the Trump era behind.

On foreign policy he underlined Washington’s return to international partnerships damaged under Trump. “No one nation” can succeed alone, he said, in a rebuke of Trump’s isolationist policies. Among his many references to arch-rival China, Biden said that while Beijing is seeking supremacy, “we welcome the competition” and “are not looking for conflict.”

On domestic issues, Biden made the case for the Democrats’ lengthy wish list, including police reform, pro-immigrant reforms and gun control—some of the most sensitive issues in US politics.

He pleaded with Republicans and Democrats to work together on one of the nation’s most hot-button topics, saying “let’s end our exhausting war on immigration.”

But Republicans showed little sign of listening to Biden’s appeals for unity, accusing him of only paying lip service to the idea, while promoting a leftist agenda.

“President Biden promised you a specific type of leadership,” Tim Scott, the Republicans’ only Black senator and a rising star, said in an official party rebuttal after Biden finished. “Three months in, the actions of the president and his party are pulling us further and further apart.”

US presidents usually bend over backwards to avoid or at least hide tax increases.

However, Biden is banking on popular support for his idea of leaning on the super rich to fund his latest new spending proposal, which he unveiled in the speech—the $1.8 trillion American Families Plan.

The plan, which will need approval by a deeply divided Congress, would pour money into early education, childcare and higher education.

To fund this, the top income tax rate would increase from 37 per cent, where Trump’s plan put it, back to its pre-Trump 39.6 per cent.

The Biden plan would also end loopholes and capital income tax breaks, while raising “billions,” according to the White House, in a tightened tax regime for inherited wealth.

Americans earning less than $400,000 a year, however, would face no extra taxes.