Royal family greet William, Kate on 10th wedding anniversary

LONDON: The royal family has congratulated the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge on their 10th wedding anniversary.

A message on the monarchy’s official social media accounts marking William and Kate’s milestone decade of marriage said: “Wishing The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge a very happy wedding anniversary. Today marks ten years since Their Royal Highnesses exchanged vows at Westminster Abbey.”

The Cambridges released two tender portraits to mark the occasion on Thursday, with the royal family also sharing throwback images of the couple’s wedding day on Instagram.

The Prince of Wales and the Duchess of Cornwall’s official Twitter account posted a congratulatory message as well, complete with a party popper emoji.

The new pictures – taken at Kensington Palace earlier this week by photographer Chris Floyd – capture William and Kate smiling and in a relaxed mood. The couple are seen cuddling each other in one shot while William stares intently at his beaming wife in the other.

Kate has now spent a decade as a fully signed up member of the royal family, an HRH, a duchess and a future queen. They are wearing complimentary blue outfits in the anniversary photographs.

William is in a denim shirt that is peeping up beneath a crew neck jumper and navy chinos. Kate is sporting a mid-blue dress that is crossed at the waist and has frills at the cuffs. Second-in-line to the throne William married his former university flatmate Kate Middleton, who hailed from a wealthy middle-class background, in the central London abbey on April 29, 2011 after an eight-year relationship.

Ten years on, the couple have three children, seven-year-old Prince George, Princess Charlotte, five, and three-year-old Prince Louis.

Kate, in her role as a senior royal, has focused her charity work on early years, young people’s mental health, the visual arts and promoting the benefits of outdoor life.

During the Covid-19 crisis, the Cambridges have been supporting key workers and frontline NHS staff with video calls and face-to-face engagements when permitted, and promoting the vaccine drive. They also became joint patrons of NHS Charities Together.

The traditional gift on a 10th wedding anniversary is tin, symbolising strength and durability.

The Cambridges have faced personal challenges over the past year, dealing with the fallout from Megxit, William’s rift with his brother, and the Sussexes’ bombshell Oprah interview.

The Cambridges’ anniversary is a moment of joy during a period of great sorrow for the royal family, who are grieving for the Duke of Edinburgh, who died earlier this month at the age of 99.