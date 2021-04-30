close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
AFP
April 30, 2021

Four killed in Germany care clinic attack

Top Story

AFP
April 30, 2021

BERLIN: Four people have been killed and one person seriously wounded in an attack at a care clinic in Germany, police said on Thursday.

Officers said the victims were subjected to “intense, extreme violence”, but did not give any details around the circumstances of the killings in the eastern city of Potsdam.

A 51-year-old employee has been arrested “under strong suspicion” of carrying out the assault, police said. The motivation for the attack is not known, they added.

Those killed are believed to be patients at the clinic, local newspaper Potsdamer Neueste Nachrichten reported.

Brandenburg state police were called to the Oberlin Clinic at around 9 pm local time on Wednesday, according to reports, with the victims later discovered in their rooms.

Police have also imposed a news blackout.

The clinic specialises in helping those with disabilities, offering live-in care. The site includes housing, schools, and workshops.

Latest News

More From Top Story