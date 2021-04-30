Beggars increase in Ramazan

Rawalpindi : The number of professional beggars on rise in the city during Ramazan while the authorities concerned despite making several attempts failed to curb this organised mafia.

A large number of children, women and elderly men could be seen on almost all busy roads of the city asking for money one way or the other on traffic signals, on the pretext of washing the glasses of vehicles or through other tactics allegedly in connivance of beggar mafia.

Latif Chaudhry, a citizen, told APP that these beggars are a burden on the society and increase in number of the beggars has become a big problem for the dwellers.

Kamran Zahoor, a motorist, said, "It is very risky to wait for the green signal without closing the window pans as these beggars could ran away with anything from the vehicle, whether it is useful for him or not.”