‘Sachal Sarmast poet of humanity’

Islamabad : Chairman of the Pakistan Academy of Letters Dr. Yousuf Khushk said Sachal Sarmast was a poet of humanity.

"In his [Sachal Saeen's] poetry, it is said that in order to find the God, it is necessary to love human beings and do good to them. His Word is a beacon for generations to come," he told the Online Sachal Sarmast Conference organised by the PAL here on the occasion of the bicentennial of the Sindhi poet.

The speakers paid homage to Sachal Sarmast and said that Sachal Sarmast was a broad-minded man.

According to them, in his poetry, the greatness of a man is central and that he denied narrow-mindedness, caste and language, color and race. Sachal Sarmast rejected slavery and slavish thinking. From his poetry, religious tolerance is actually humanitarian. Sachal Sarmast wanted to promote peace in society. Undoubtedly, he was a poet of humanity.

Syed Asif Haider Shah, Federal Secretary, National Heritage and Culture Division was the chief guest. The Presidium consisted of Ayaz Gul (Sindh), Dr. Akhtar Shamar (Punjab), Noor Khan Muhammad Hasani (Balochistan) and Faqira Khan Fakhri (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa).

Muhammad Umar Chand (New Zealand), Taj Joyo (Hyderabad), Prof. KS Nagpal (Karachi), Dr. Mujahid Baloch (Dera Ghazi Khan) and Dr. Abdul Ghafoor Memon (Karachi) were the guests of honor.

PAL Chairman Dr. Yousuf Khushk gave the introductory speech. Akhtar Dargahi (Rohri), Chandar Keswani (Karachi), Dr. Mehr Khadim (Sukkur), Mumtaz Bukhari (Sukkur), Ibrahim Kharal (Khairpur), Dr. Sher Mehrani (Karachi) and others presented articles on Hazrat Sachal Sarmast. Dr. Hakim Ali Bardo (Islamabad) and Amar Iqbal (Khairpur) were the moderator. Secretary Asif Haider said Sachal Sarmast taught humanity through his poetry.