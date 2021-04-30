Eight die of corona, 657 test positive

Rawalpindi : As many as eight confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 belonging to Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have died of the disease in the last 24 hours while another 657 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities.

The death of another eight patients has taken the death toll from the region to 1,557 while the total number of patients so far tested positive from the region has crossed the figure of 96,500 on Thursday. The intensity of the third wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the region can be gauged from the fact that in the last week, the virus has claimed as many as 70 lives while 4,073 new patients have been registered from the twin cities in the last seven days.

Data collected by ‘The News’ reveals that two more patients from the federal capital died of the disease in the last 24 hours taking the death toll from ICT to 677 while 509 new patients have been tested positive from ICT. To date, a total of 74,640 patients have been tested positive from the federal capital of which 61236 have recovered while the number of active cases from ICT jumped to 12,727 after the addition of 92 active cases on Thursday.

On the other hand, the virus claimed six more lives from Rawalpindi district taking the death toll from the district to 880 while confirmation of 148 new cases from Rawalpindi took the tally to 21,881.

According to details, as many as 120 patients from Rawalpindi district were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in town while the number of confirmed patients in home isolation was 1,542 on Thursday.