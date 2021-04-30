Number of applications for club registration rises to 3989

LAHORE: Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) received 178 applications for club registration from April 22 to 28, which took the total number of applications to 3989.

The PCB had reopened the registration following requests from a number of clubs which had missed the original deadline.

This is now a 30 percent increase over the last club registration process that ran prior to the introduction of the new PCB Constitution in August 2019.

The PCB has received 865 applications from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 827 from Central Punjab, 710 from Sindh, 537 from Southern Punjab, 533 from Balochistan and 517 from Northern Region.

Lahore leads with 244 applications. The Board receieved 233 applications from Karachi, 106 from Faisalabad, 102 from Hyderabad, 93 from Rawalpindi, 85 from Bannu, 83 from Quetta, and 63 from Bahawalnagar.