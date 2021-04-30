ASF conducts 16 refereeing clinics in six months

KARACHI: Asian Squash Federation (ASF) conducted 16 refereeing clinics in Singapore, Iran, Kuwait, and Pakistan in the last six months.

“In the last six months we had 16 clinics, conducted in Singapore, Iran, Kuwait, and Pakistan. A total of 262 participants attended the clinics,” stated Tahir Jameel Khanzada, Director Referee ASF.

He added that referees clinics were conducted by him, Mohd Abdullah Arrffan (Singapore), Abdul Rahman Alowaish (Kuwait), and Mehdi Mokthari (Iran).

“Assessment exercises were conducted in 7 events with 42 assessments in total,” he added. The events in which these assessments were conducted include Marigold National Squash Championships 2020, Marigold Juniors & Master’s Squash Open 2020, Hyderabad Gymkhana Pakistan Squash Championship, BISL-4 Southern Punjab International Squash 2021, DYMON ASIA SG Squash (Circuit-1) 2021, DYMON ASIA SG Squash Master’s Open (1st Leg) 2021, and ONCOCARE SG Squash Junior Circuit (1st Leg) 2021.