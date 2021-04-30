Hard work paid off, says debutant Sajid

LAHORE: Off-spinner Sajid Khan, who made his Test debut on Thursday against Zimbabwe, said his hard work had paid off finally.

Sajid became the 244th individual to represent Pakistan in Test cricket.

The 27-year-old was handed his first Test cap by skipper Babar Azam before the start of the first Test at Harare Sports Club.

“A lot of hard work is behind this. I can’t express my feelings right now,” Sajid said in a video released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

“It has been a journey of 13-14 years as I played under-16, college cricket, under-19, first-class cricket for Peshawar. It’s a proud moment for me,” he added.

“My mother will be the happiest person back home as she prays a lot for me,” Sajid said.

Sajid was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020-21 Quaid-e-Azam trophy as he bagged 67 wickets at 25.08.