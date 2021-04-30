Khawaja excited to be part of PSL

ISLAMABAD: Islamabad born Australian Test cricketer Usman Khawaja has expressed his excitement to join Islamabad United for the PSL VI, saying that he was carrying with him memories of his childhood.

In a video message, Khawaja said he had his childhood memories in the city where he was born.

“I was born and played my early cricket in Islamabad before my family moved to Australia. I am so excited to join the PSL — something which I have been waiting for a very long time. Because of domestic and international engagements, I have not been able to play PSL yet but now I think is the time.”