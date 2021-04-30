close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Gold prices up Rs300/tola

Business

April 30, 2021

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased Rs300/tola to Rs104,200/tola, according to the data released by the All Sindh Saraf Jewellers Association, on Thursday.

Similarly, the price of 10 grams gold raised Rs257 to Rs89,335, it added.

In the international market too, bullion rates increased $11 to $1,776/ounce.

Silver rates also rose Rs10 to Rs1,360/tola, while the price of 10 grams silver increased to Rs1,165.98, it said.

