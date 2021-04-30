Forex reserves rise to $23.520bln

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves increased $308 million, or 1.32 percent, during the week ended April 23, the central bank reported on Thursday.

The country’s total liquid foreign exchange reserves stood at $23.520 billion, compared with $23.212 billion in the previous week.

The forex reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) increased $384 million to $16.427 billion.

The foreign exchange reserves of commercial banks; however, fell to $7.092 billion from $7.168 billion.