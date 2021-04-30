Rupee strengthens

KARACHI: The rupee posted gains on Thursday on the back of mild demand from importers, while healthy dollar inflows in the shape of remittances and Roshan Digital Account (RDA) also supported the local currency.

The rupee closed at 153.62 against the dollar, 0.17 stronger than the previous closing of 153.88 in the interbank market.

In the open market, the local unit rose 80 paisas against the greenback. It ended at 154 to the dollar, compared with 154.80 on Wednesday.

Traders said the lack of import payments and better inflows helped the rupee get a boost.

“Today, the inflows were good and the supply was more than the demand,” a foreign exchange trader said. “I expect the rupee to remain stable for now, trading at 153 levels in the coming sessions, though some downward pressure may be seen in the short-term, as payments are likely to pick up,” he added. The rupee is likely to weaken to 160/dollar by the end of this fiscal year, analysts said. It has been supported in recent days by rising dollar inflows due to investments coming into the RDA, pick up in exports, and higher foreign exchange reserves.