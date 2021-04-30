Govt loses billions on tyre import

KARACHI: The under-invoicing of tyres is causing the government a loss of billions of rupees annually, a statement said on Thursday.

The unrealistic import trade price along with large-scale smuggling are the biggest obstacles to investment in the local tyre industry, it added.

Industry sources said the annual consumption of tyres in Pakistan is 10 million, of which 20 percent consumption is met by locally-manufactured tyres, while 15 percent of tyres are imported.

The remaining 65 percent of the demand is met by smuggled tyres. Chinese tyres dominate the Pakistani tyre market and accounted for 80 percent of the imports. It is to be estimated, these tyres are up to 25 percent under-invoiced.

Hussain Kuli Khan, chief executive officer of General Tyre and Rubber Company, said that it is necessary to increase the import trade price (ITP) and maintain the regulatory duty on imported tyres to prevent loss to the national exchequer and damage to the local industry.

Extensive under-invoicing of imported tyres in Pakistan is causing huge tax losses to the government; the main reason for under-invoicing of tyres is the import trade price, which has not changed since August 2018, he said.

“We also import raw material from approved sources of the international market, where the price of raw materials and other factors have increased 25 percent during the same period, and hence, the ITP must be adjusted every six months and not after two years,” he added.

Khan said that 25 percent increase in import trade price on tyres would generate additional revenue of more than Rs2 billion.