Pakistan joins league of 10 with central business registry

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has joined the league of a few economies in the world where a business can be registered with the provincial and federal authorities from a single online center, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) said on Thursday.

“The SECP has introduced a single combined digital certificate evidencing registration with SECP and some provincial departments simultaneously,” the SECP said in a statement. “This initiative is expected to significantly reduce the overall “starting a business” time in Pakistan and would have a positive impact on the country's ranking on the doing business index.”

The commission said there are less than 10 jurisdictions globally where federal and provincial registrations are integrated online on a real-time basis, and “Pakistan has also now joined this league”.

The single combined certificate will be issued through SECP’s e-services in real-time upon incorporation of a company through a single window, and will simultaneously register the company with provincial departments, including Punjab Employees Social Security Institution, Sindh Employees Social Security Institution, labour and human resource departments and excise and taxation departments of Punjab and Sindh.

The digital combined certificate features QR code and a hyperlink for instant verification of registration status of the company. SECP has in the past also integrated its systems with the Federal Board of Revenue, Employees' Old-Age Benefits Institution and Board of Investment.

An improvement in business regulation helped Pakistan climb 28 places and rise to a rank of 108 in the global ease of doing business rankings of the World Bank in 2020 from 136 the previous year.

“Pakistan has other opportunities for improvement in the areas measured by doing business. For example, on enforcing contracts, the country ranks 156th. It takes 1,071 days to resolve a commercial dispute in Pakistan, almost twice the average among OECD [Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development] high-income economies.

The combined electronic certificate is an initiative towards automation of regulatory processes to foster a user-friendly business environment in the country, expected to further fuel the growth of new company registrations in Pakistan. It will help in developing a digital ecosystem under the leading efficiency through automation prowess (LEAP) program for end-to-end digitalisation of all its internal processes as well as outside interface.

The recent reforms introduced under LEAP include digital certificate of incorporation, launch of an online portal for banks to facilitate expeditious account opening, online issuance of digitally certified true copies of statutory returns and mortgage register.