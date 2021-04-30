FBR mulls ending sales tax breaks on agri products

KARACHI: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is considering withdrawing concessions on sales tax rates enjoyed by different agricultural products through the budget 2021/2022, sources said on Thursday.

Officials, privy to the matter, said the government had committed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to withdraw concessions and exemptions of sales tax granted under Eighth Schedule of Sales Tax Act, 1990.

The sources said major changes in the sales tax laws would be proposed through the next finance bill, which would include elimination of available zero-rated sales tax facility and withdrawal of reduced rate of sales tax.

They added that the FBR was considering imposing normal sales tax at 17 percent on all those products through elimination of concessions or exemption.

The government had agreed with the IMF to eliminate all zero-rated goods (Fifth Schedule) of Sales Tax Act, 1990, except on export and capital machinery goods and move them to the standard sales tax rate.

It also committed to remove reduced rates under the Eight Schedule of Sales Tax Act, 1990 and bring all those goods to the standard sales tax rate.

Further, authorities have also ensured the IMF to eliminate exemptions (Sixth Schedule) of Sales Tax Act, 1990 excluding a small subset of goods (i.e., basic food, medicines, live animals for human consumption, education and health-related goods) and bring all others to the standard rate. The sources said the government had accorded to remove the Ninth Schedule of Sales Tax Act, 1990 to replace a specific tax rate for cell phones with the standard rate.

The elimination of exemption and concession and restoration of normal sales tax rate are expected to yield an estimated 0.7 percent of GDP on an annualised basis, the sources added.