Pandemic of inequality

On one hand, the richest countries of the world have an excess of vaccine doses in stock. On the other hand, poor countries in Africa, Asia and Latin America are still struggling to get their frontline workers vaccinated. It is a dark example of the capitalist mindset. The Covid-19 pandemic has badly affected the economies of developing countries. Rich countries should have offered their unconditional assistance and support. However, it seems that powerful countries are not interested in the problems being faced by poor countries. The unequal distribution of the vaccine has created a lot of difficulties. Developed countries must think about all these countries which are waiting for vaccine doses so that they can protect themselves against the virus. It’s time the countries prioritised humanity over everything else.

Mehran Ali Tipu

Lahore