Shop later

Is it really important to wear a new dress on Eid? Do we really want to witness a healthcare crisis? Covid-19 cases are increasing at a rapid pace. Hundreds of people are dying in a day. The prices of oxygen cylinders are touching the skies. Overworked doctors are requesting people to stay at home and follow SOPs. We, on the other hand, have refused to listen to these warnings. We want our Eid dresses and our Iftaar parties.

People should behave responsibly. Our next-door neighbour is living a nightmare. We should learn something from them. We already have scare resources and it will be almost impossible to manage a large number of critically ill patients. Our irresponsible behaviour may lead to a tragedy. We have to be careful. The government should ensure that everyone is following SOPs. People should be heavily fined if they are guilty of violating SOPs. Our shopping and parties can wait.

Maria Kamran

Lahore