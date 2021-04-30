Rising cases

That the government has finally decided to postpone the annual examinations is good news. It was impossible to implement SOPs. Pakistan is currently witnessing the worst situation. Its hospitals are filling up and it is being feared that we will soon see an India-like situation. It is heart breaking to see the images and videos from India. Our country should pay attention to this wake-up call and must introduce strict measures to contain the spread of the virus. Pakistan has already recorded more than 200 deaths in a day – the highest number of deaths since the start of the pandemic. It is extremely painful to see your loved ones dying in this way. People should realise that they need to play their part to fight against the virus. The government cannot do everything on their own.

Now that the government has announced the vaccination process for people above 40, people who fall within this age bracket must get themselves vaccinated. There are large numbers of people who still don’t believe in the efficacy of the vaccine and are not getting the shot. Our vaccine hesitancy will hurt our country. The world will close its borders on us if we don’t fight against the virus in an effective manner. Covid-19 is no joke. It is a lethal virus that has turned the entire world upside down. Those countries that have been able to return back to normalcy had to take all possible steps to keep themselves protected against the virus. We haven’t taken strict measures to date. We shouldn’t wait for a crisis to get our house in order and must play our part in this long fight against the virus.

Asmat Sarwat

Karachi