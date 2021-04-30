Our ruling elite’s royal and ill-thought-out ways of spending is the main reason for Pakistan’s debt crisis. Our leaders borrow money from the IMF and spend it on non-productive projects. Although some of these projects do benefit people, they don’ play any role in strengthening the economy. A lot of borrowed money also goes to waste because of mismanagement. The country has always struggled to pay off its debts on time. It is now caught in a vicious debt trap where it is at the mercy of international lenders. When the country borrows from international financial institutions, it is forced to introduce policies that are not people-friendly.

Amid all this, our leaders are interested in blaming each other for the economic mess. They don’t realise that a single party or a person is not responsible for our economic woes. Almost every political party is guilty of pushing the country into this mess. Our leaders must keep their differences aside and work together to resolve the basic issues that are hurting the economy. They should adopt prudence and ensure continuity of projects that strengthen the economy. People should pay their taxes responsibly, enhance productivity, rein in spending on imported goods, and support the government in every possible manner to take the country out of the economic quagmire.

Raja Shafaatullah

Islamabad