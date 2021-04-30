tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
The authorities have announced to postpone all examinations until June 15. It is good to note that the government is taking steps to protect the health of students. The country is witnessing a rapid increase in the number of coronavirus cases.
Many people have expressed that the latest decision is bad for the education sector. However, people should realise that such steps will help the government fight against Covid-19.
Alizaib Jatoi
Larkana