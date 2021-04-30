close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
April 30, 2021

Laudable efforts

Newspost

 
April 30, 2021

That the Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) has successfully developed the country’s first indigenous ICU ventilator is highly commendable as this important facility will be used to treat critically ill Covid-19 patients. The country should now focus on the indigenous development of the coronavirus vaccine.

Once we start manufacturing these items on our own, we will be able to successfully contain the spread of the virus and reduce the number of Covid-19 deaths.

Engr Asim Nawab

Islamabad

