Navalny political network disbands ahead of ‘extremism’ ruling

MOSCOW: A key aide to jailed Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny said on Thursday his organisation was disbanding its national network ahead of a court ruling expected to declare it an extremist organisation.

The announcement came as Navalny made his first video appearance in court since ending a hunger strike last week, appearing gaunt in a prison uniform and with a buzz haircut. During the hearing, which is part of an appeal by Navalny against a defamation sentence imposed in February for insulting a World War II veteran, the opposition figure said he had lost more weight but had started eating again. "I was taken to a bathhouse yesterday... there was a mirror there, I looked at myself -- I am just a horrible skeleton," Navalny told the court, according to an audio recording released by the independent Dozhd television channel.

Another court was holding a hearing on Thursday into a request from prosecutors that Navalny’s regional network and his Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) be recognised as extremist, equating the organisations with the Islamic State group and Al-Qaeda.