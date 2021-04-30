Bulgaria to expel Russian diplomat

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s foreign ministry said on Thursday that it would expel a Russian diplomat, a day after prosecutors said they had established links between six Russian nationals and several past explosions at arms depots.

"The Bulgarian foreign ministry declared one more Russian diplomat persona non grata," the ministry said in a statement. It urged Russia to "fully cooperate" in its probes aimed at "discovering the perpetrators and bringing them to justice".

The EU member -- which used to boast close ties with Russia -- has expelled seven other Russian diplomats and another Russian embassy staff member since October 2019 over various spying and other accusations.

Bulgarian prosecutors said Wednesday they have established links between six Russian nationals who spent time in Bulgaria and four explosions at arms depots in the EU country between 2011 and 2020. Moscow, in turn, accused Bulgarian officials of trying to outdo authorities in Prague who allege that Russian secret services were behind an explosion in the Czech Republic in 2014.