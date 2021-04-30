WHO warns European govts of Covid spike if curbs are eased prematurely

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation warned European governments on Thursday that relaxing Covid restrictions too soon could cause cases to spiral again, potentially triggering a wave of new infections as seen in India.

Hans Kluge, the head of WHO’s Europe region, said relaxing protective measures when there are more contagious variants and vaccine coverage is still low can lead to “a perfect storm in any country … The situation in India can happen anywhere.”Kluge spoke after numerous European leaders announced plans this week to begin gradually lifting lockdown restrictions in the run-up to summer, despite new daily infection numbers that often have only just started to flatten.

He said that while new cases in the region had fallen “significantly” last week for the first time in two months, infection rates across the region “remain extremely high”. But Kluge said vaccinations were now advancing across the European region, with 16% of the population having had a first dose and 7% fully inoculated – meaning more people in Europe had been fully vaccinated than had been infected with the disease.