Israel reopens Gaza fishing zone

OCCUPIED AL-QUDS: Israel said on Thursday that it had re-opened the fishing zone off the blockaded Gaza Strip, after closing it earlier this week in response to rocket fire towards Israeli territory.

"Following security consultation, it was decided today to re-open the fishing zone," said a statement from the Israeli military body responsible for civilian affairs in the occupied Palestinian Territories (COGAT). The resumption of "routine" policy towards Gaza, which is controlled by Islamist group Hamas, "is subject to the continuation of peace and... security stability," COGAT further said.