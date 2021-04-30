Police officers told to monitor corona SOPs

LAHORE:The Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani directed all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs to go to field themselves after 5:30pm to monitor the implementation of corona SOPs.

He issued these instructions to all the RPOs, CPOs and DPOs of the province through wireless message on Thursday. The IG said strict legal action should not be delayed on violation of corona SOPs. He said action should be taken irrespective of the status of the violators. All shops and markets, except those catering to most urgent needs, should be closed till 6pm according to the government instructions. At the same time, the campaign should be continued to create awareness among the citizens about the precautionary measures.