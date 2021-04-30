Shortage of passengers: Train operation suspended

LAHORE:The operation of eight trains running between Lahore and Karachi was suspended due to shortage of passengers due to the outbreak of corona epidemic

The operation of Jinnah Express, running between Karachi and Lahore, was suspended at due to shortage of passengers. The passengers of Jinnah Express will be accommodated in Karakoram Express. The Green Line Express operation was also suspended on time. Those having confirmed tickets for four trains will be accommodated in other trains. Sir Syed Express will leave Karachi Cantt for Islamabad at 10pm. Green Line Express passengers would be accommodated by Sir Syed Express. The Karakoram Express left late. The Karakoram Express will carry passengers of Jinnah Express and Pak Business Express.