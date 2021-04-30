Land retrieved

LAHORE:Punjab Board of Revenue (BoR), on the direction of Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, carried out a successful crackdown against the qabza mafia on state land in the province on Thursday. The crackdown against the qabza mafia was supervised by Senior Member Board of Revenue Babar Hayat Tarar. According to details 16 acres of state land worth Rs 7 crore has been vacated from the land grabbers in district Pakpattan. Similarly, 15 acres more land worth eight lakhs has been relinquished from the illegal occupants in district Rajanpur. A total of 164175.13 acres of state land worth Rs. 454.257 billion has been evacuated from the qabza mafia across the province.