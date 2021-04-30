Govt urged to increase business timings

LAHORE:The Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry on Thursday urged the government to enhance business timings up to at least 10pm for important businesses like grocery stores, bakeries and confectioneries which are essential for people.

In a statement, LCCI President Mian Tariq Misbah, Senior Vice President Nasir Hameed Khan and Vice President Tahir Manzoor Chaudhry said that stress in trade and industry is at peak and business community is facing severe financial crunch due to COVID pandemic and limited timings for the trade and economic activities in the country.

They said extension in working hours for grocery stores, bakeries and confectionaries would reduce the financial miseries of people attached with these businesses besides providing a relief to the masses. They said these businesses should be allowed to work at least till 10pm with Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) as they are bearing huge expenses.

The LCCI office-bearers added that business community is the backbone of the economy and playing a great role in providing employment to people and revenue to the government. They said that an increase in the working hours to the businesses would be a great favour and it would enable them to face the economic challenges.

The LCCI office-bearers also appealed to the masses to follow the SOPs to control the spread of COVID–19. They said that coronavirus has already caused a huge loss to the country and it cannot bear more.