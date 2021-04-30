2,638 FIRs registered over violation of corona SOPs

LAHORE:Lahore police under "The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020” registered 2,638 FIRs in one month till now for different corona related SOPs violations. Police lodged more 1,000 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs, including the violation of keeping social distance and not following hours of commercial activities.

As many as 1,635 FIRs were registered against people for not following the government directions to wear safety masks. CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said joint teams of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers had been monitoring situation with regard to the directions of government to implement corona SOPs.

CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said Lahore police being the frontline soldiers in the war against COVID-19 had been playing a pivotal role to protect citizens from coronavirus. He said 972 police officers and officials of Lahore police had so far been affected by COVID-19 and out of these 764 police joined their duties after recovery.

As many as 203 police officers and officials of Lahore police affected by COVID-19 are still quarantined at their homes, he added. Two DIGs, three police officers of SSP rank, seven SPs, 23 DSPs, three inspectors, 111 sub-inspectors, 80 ASIs, 778 head constables, 418 constables, 14 senior traffic wardens, 155 traffic wardens along with junior and senior clerks working in different offices of Lahore police also got affected by coronavirus. An all-out effort is being made to protect the employees of Lahore police from the dangers of coronavirus ensuring all possible precautionary measures, Ghulam Mahmood Dogar concluded..

60 shops sealed for breaching COVID SOPs: The city district administration sealed 60 shops, businesses points, restaurants and arrested 11 persons for not complying with the COVID-19

standard operating procedures (SOPs), here on Thursday.

According to a spokesperson for the district administration, Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 35 shops in his jurisdiction. AC Shalimar Mansoor Ahmeed Qazi sealed 10 shops and arrested eight persons during inspection of Shalimar Link Road and Baghbanpura bazaar.

AC Model Town Ibrahim Arbab sealed four shops and arrested the owner of a restaurant on account of SOPs violation. AC Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 10 shops and arrested two persons besides issuing strict warning to 24 shopkeepers.

Meanwhile, AC Cantt Zeeshan Ranjha inspected Imtiaz Cash & Carry store and imposed Rs 25,000 fine for not maintaining special DC counters. He also checked the quality of meat and fruits.