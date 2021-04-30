close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

103 corona deaths reported

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
April 30, 2021

LAHORE:As many as 103 patients died from Covid-19 and another 2,674 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

According to a report issued by P&SHD here on Thursday, the toll of fatalities was raised to 8,327 in Punjab, while confirmed cases of coronavirus reached 298,818 in the province. As per the spokesperson of Corona Monitoring Room at Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, 26,338 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,568,005 in the province.

Latest News

More From Lahore