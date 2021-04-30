No breakthrough in Cyprus settlement talks at UN

GENEVA: Talks with rival Cypriot leaders failed to find common ground that could pave the way towards resolving the decades-old division of Cyprus, the UN chief concluded on Thursday.

The United Nations is trying to mediate a deal for the eastern Mediterranean island, nearly six decades since it first deployed peacekeepers. UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres travelled from New York to Geneva to oversee the three days of informal talks in various formats, but said they had not managed to overcome the differences between the Greek and Turkish Cypriot positions.

"The truth is that in the end of our efforts, we have not yet found enough common ground to allow for the resumption of formal negotiations in relation to the settlement of the Cyprus problem," Guterres told a press conference. "But I do not give up," he said.

"My agenda is strictly to fight for the security and well-being of the Cypriots -- of the Greek Cypriots and the Turkish Cypriots -- that deserve to live in peace and prosperity together."