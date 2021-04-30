WHO warns European governments of Covid spike if curbs are eased prematurely

COPENHAGEN: The World Health Organisation warned European governments on Thursday that relaxing Covid restrictions too soon could cause cases to spiral again, potentially triggering a wave of new infections as seen in India.

Hans Kluge, the head of WHO’s Europe region, said relaxing protective measures when there are more contagious variants and vaccine coverage is still low can lead to “a perfect storm in any country … The situation in India can happen anywhere.”

Kluge spoke after numerous European leaders announced plans this week to begin gradually lifting lockdown restrictions in the run-up to summer, despite new daily infection numbers that often have only just started to flatten.

He said that while new cases in the region had fallen “significantly” last week for the first time in two months, infection rates across the region “remain extremely high”. Nearly half of all cases in the region since last January occurred in the first 4 months of this year, he said.

But Kluge said vaccinations were now advancing across the European region, with 16% of the population having had a first dose and 7% fully inoculated – meaning more people in Europe had been fully vaccinated than had been infected with the disease.

Where vaccination rates in high-risk groups are highest, admissions to hospitals are decreasing and death rates are falling. Vaccines are saving lives," Kluge said.

The WHO said this means that more people in Europe have now received the vaccine than the number of people who have been infected with the disease. Meanwhile, Italy on Thursday tightened the rules on people arriving from coronavirus-hit India, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka, while extending quarantine regulations for Europeans.

A devastating surge in cases of Covid-19 in India prompted Italy on Sunday to ban arrivals from the South Asian nation, although legal residents were allowed home subject to testing and quarantine.

Twenty-three people on a flight that landed in Rome from India late Wednesday tested positive for coronavirus, out of 213 passengers and 10 crew, regional authorities announced. Under new rules announced Thursday by Health Minister Roberto Speranza, however, only Italian citizens are allowed in from India -- a rule extended to Bangladesh and Sri Lanka. The regulation also extends to May 15 the rules currently in place for arrivals from European countries, who must have a coronavirus test and self-isolate for five days.

Tests have not yet confirmed if those who tested positive on the Indian flight into Rome’s Fiumicino airport Wednesday have the Indian variant of coronavirus, which is feared to be contributing to rapid spread of coronavirus there. The variant has already been identified in Italy among a dozen other countries.

The daily death toll in India climbed above 3,600 on Thursday, deepening a crisis which has seen hospitals and crematoriums overwhelmed. US states are moving to lift mask requirements and other restrictions as new coronavirus cases drop sharply, even as the Biden administration grapples with a slowdown in vaccination rates and runaway infections in other parts of the world.

In his joint address to Congress on Wednesday night Joe Biden basked in the glow of having beaten his own promises on Covid-19. He said that 220m Covid shots had been given in his first 100 days, while death rates among seniors from the disease were down 80% on January levels.

His speech matched official statistics that show a steep decline in new cases that are now hovering at just above 50,000 a day, 26% fewer than two weeks ago. About 27 states have seen a decline of more than 15% in their daily case numbers over the past 14 days, the New York Times has calculated.

With the graph moving in the right direction, both federal and state governments have begun to ease restrictions. On Tuesday the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) changed its guidelines on masks, saying that fully vaccinated Americans could go outdoors with their faces uncovered.

Individual states are following suit by lifting their own mask mandates. In Massachusetts, the outdoor mask restriction will be relaxed on Friday, sports stadiums will be allowed to return to quarter crowd capacity on 10 May and all restrictions on businesses will be lifted on 1 August.