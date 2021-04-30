close
Fri Apr 30, 2021
Our Correspondent Â 
April 30, 2021

Two injured in firing incidents

Karachi

Two people were wounded in separate firing incidents on Thursday. According to the Bin Qasim police station, 20-year-old Ramzan Achar was wounded in a firing incident in Tahir Goth. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Separately, 30-year-old Irshad Ahmed, son of Nawaz, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.

