Two injured in firing incidents

Two people were wounded in separate firing incidents on Thursday. According to the Bin Qasim police station, 20-year-old Ramzan Achar was wounded in a firing incident in Tahir Goth. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.

Separately, 30-year-old Irshad Ahmed, son of Nawaz, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.