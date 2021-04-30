Two injured in firing incidents

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Two people were wounded in separate firing incidents on Thursday. According to the Bin Qasim police station, 20-year-old Ramzan Achar was wounded in a firing incident in Tahir Goth. He was taken to Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre for medical treatment.
Separately, 30-year-old Irshad Ahmed, son of Nawaz, was wounded over offering resistance during a mugging bid in Sohrab Goth. He was taken to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for medical treatment. A case has been registered while an investigation is under way.