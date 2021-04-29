54,448 metric tons wheat procured

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
SARGODHA: Commissioner Dr Farah Masood Wednesday said 54,448 metric tons of wheat had been procured in the division while 20.17 per cent target had been achieved so far. Presiding over a wheat procurement review meeting at his office, the commissioner said the Punjab government had fixed rate of wheat at Rs 1,800 per maunds this year, therefore, farmers should bring their crops directly to the procurement centres.