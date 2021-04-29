Girl dies of ‘injection reaction’

Kasur: A two-year-old girl died of alleged reaction to an injection on Wednesday.

Reportedly, Lady Health Worker Amanal Bibi visited the house of Farooq and administered an injection to his two-year-old daughter Maimona in Usman Town, Changa Manga. After six days the girl died.

TWO WOMEN ABDUCTED: Two women were abducted in Kasur localities on Wednesday. Accused Ehsan and his accomplices entered the house of Rafique in Jagowala Chak 14, Pattoki and abducted his 14-year-old daughter. Accused Sarwar and his accomplices abducted the wife of Shahbaz in Pyal Kalan village. Police have registered separate cases.

MAN DIES AS PISTOL GOES OFF ACCIDENTLY: A man died when his pistol went off accidently as he was clearing it in Khokhar Ashraf locality of Chunian on Wednesday.

Khadim was cleaning his pistol at his house when it went off and its bullet hit him, leaving him dead on the spot.