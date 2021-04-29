Despite COVID-19, Pak GDP to grow by 2.0pc: ADB

ISLAMABAD: With the forecast of achieving GDP growth of 2 percent for the outgoing fiscal, the Asian Development Bank (ADB) has warned that Pakistan’s economic outlook was subject to downside risks depending on persistent containment measures for providing vaccination to eligible population.

“However, the economic outlook is subject to downside risks, depending on persistent containment measures and success in achieving the vaccination target of 70pc of the eligible population by the end of December 2021," the ADB stated in its flagship publication titled Asian Development Outlook (ADO) 2021 released on Wednesday.

The ADB further stated that despite low-interest rates and, early in the fiscal year, further electricity tariff adjustments and food supply interruptions, headline inflation is projected to slow to 8.7pc in FY2021.

This partly reflects the government subsidies for wheat and sugar imports, its careful monitoring of prices for essential commodities, and improved food supply later in the fiscal year, said the ADB in its report. At the onset of the pandemic, the government suspended its fiscal consolidation measures under the IMF-supported stabilization program. Since then, it has committed to reviving the program in FY2021 and aims to strike a balance between fiscal sustainability over the long run and immediate support for economic recovery

The GDP is forecast to grow by 2.0pc in FY2021 as easing COVID-19 restrictions foster broad recovery. Assuming successful vaccine rollout and the implementation of economic reform under a stabilization program with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the GDP is expected to grow by 4.0pc in FY2022 as consumption strengthens and investor confidence improves. Agriculture is projected to see slower growth, mainly because of a sharply lower cotton harvest following heavy rains, pest attacks, and continued contraction in cultivated areas. Other major crops, notably rice, sugarcane, and maize, look set to exceed output in FY2021 after the government-subsidized agricultural inputs and bank credit.

Industry and services already show signs of recovery in FY2021 with fiscal incentives granted to key construction and export industries and subsidized credit offered to protect employment and stimulate growth. The industry appears poised for robust growth led by manufacturing and construction. Large-scale manufacturing, which accounts for over half of the industry sector, reversed contraction by 3.2pc in the first seven months of FY2020 to expand by 7.9pc in the same period of FY2021. Support in FY2021 came from strong growth in businesses allied with construction and from the food-processing industry, amply supplied with substantial imports of unmilled wheat and by higher sugarcane output. Services are expected to rebound as retail and trade pick up, and as schools and nonessential services reopen.

In any case, the government is fostering e-commerce to keep trade and commerce functioning despite COVID-19 disruption.

The central bank has kept its policy rate at 7.0pc to support economic recovery. This accommodative stance is made possible by lower inflation expectations and a stable exchange rate. Growth in private sector credit picked up in the first half of FY2021, led mainly by construction, wholesale and retail trade, and consumer spending. The growth reflected lower borrowing costs, subsidized credit schemes, and tax concessions for construction. With fiscal consolidation expected to resume and the government likely to continue its policy of not borrowing from the central bank, inflation is projected to slide to 7.5pc in FY2022.

Investment is expected to strengthen as global sentiment improves and the IMF-supported stabilization program progresses. Foreign reserves continued to increase in the first six months of FY2021 to reach $14.9 billion as the current account turned around to a surplus and the Group of Twenty suspended debt service on its loans to Pakistan.

Assuming that stabilization efforts are sustained and economic recovery is timely, public debt is expected to fall as a percentage of GDP. The fiscal deficit in the first half of FY2021 equaled 2.5pc of GDP, a slight increase of 0.1pc from the same period last year. The primary balance improved slightly to a surplus equal to 0.8pc of GDP in the first six months of FY2021, reflecting lower current spending other than interest as the first wave of the pandemic abated and the second wave turned out to be mild. Revenue fell slightly from 7.7pc of GDP in the first half of FY2020 to 7.4pc a year later, primarily from a decline in nontax revenue, which had been exceptionally high in the previous year. Tax revenue remained strong with a doubling of the petroleum levy to the equivalent of 0.6pc of GDP, but this could not offset the decline in nontax revenue. Spending decreased from 10.1pc of GDP in the first half of FY2021 to 9.9pc as lower defence and development expenditure more than compensated for higher outlays for healthcare and social spending.

The current account deficit is expected to narrow slightly to the equivalent of 1.0pc of GDP in FY2021 with support from robust remittances. The trade deficit

widened from 7.5pc of GDP in the first seven months of FY2020 to 8.4pc a year later as imports picked up, reflecting domestic economic recovery but also higher imports of essential food commodities to stabilize domestic prices. Exports of goods reversed growth by 2.2pc with 3.8pc contraction in the same period despite growth in some categories, notably knitwear and bedwear, leather, medical instruments, chemicals, and pharmaceuticals. Exports of insurance, telecommunication, and computer services also increased. The current account deficit is projected to widen again in FY2022 to equal 2.0pc of GDP on robust growth in imports as recovery strengthens and the surge in remittances tapers.