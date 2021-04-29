Gen Bajwa, Gen Austin discuss matters of mutual interest

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa and US Secretary of Defence General (r) Lloyd J. Austin had a telephonic conversation on Wednesday, says a press release.

During the conversation, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation including latest developments in Afghan Peace Process, draw down and bilateral cooperation in various fields were discussed.

COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa said that Pakistan will always support an “Afghan-led, Afghan-owned” peace process based on mutual consensus of all stakeholders. He also reiterated that peace in Afghanistan means peace in Pakistan.

The US dignitary also acknowledged Pakistan's continuous efforts for peace and stability in the region and pledged to further enhance bilateral relations between both the countries.