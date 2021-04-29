Sugar subsidy scam: NAB summons two senior joint secretaries

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned two senior joint secretaries of the Finance Division and the Ministry of Industries and Commerce in an ongoing investigation into a sugar subsidy scam today (Thursday).

The NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Senior Joint Secretary Finance Division Zahoor Ahmed and Joint Secretary Ministry of Industries Zarar Ahmed in the sugar subsidy scam. Ex-commerce secretary Younas Dagha did not appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Rawalpindi investigating the sugar subsidy scam. It is expected that another notice for summoning him will be served in few days.