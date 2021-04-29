close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
AY
Asim Yasin
April 29, 2021

Sugar subsidy scam: NAB summons two senior joint secretaries

National

AY
Asim Yasin
April 29, 2021

ISLAMABAD: The National Accountability Bureau Rawalpindi has summoned two senior joint secretaries of the Finance Division and the Ministry of Industries and Commerce in an ongoing investigation into a sugar subsidy scam today (Thursday).

The NAB Rawalpindi has summoned Senior Joint Secretary Finance Division Zahoor Ahmed and Joint Secretary Ministry of Industries Zarar Ahmed in the sugar subsidy scam. Ex-commerce secretary Younas Dagha did not appear before the Combined Investigation Team of the NAB Rawalpindi investigating the sugar subsidy scam. It is expected that another notice for summoning him will be served in few days.

