PM’s visit to S Arabia will boost ties, says Ashrafi

ISLAMABAD: PM’s Special Aide on Interfaith Harmony and Middle East Hafiz Tahir Mehmood Ashrafi said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will give a new dimension and impetus to the ties.

Ashrafi Wednesday called on Saudi ambassador to Pakistan Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki. Following his meeting with Saudi ambassador, Hafiz Tahir Ashrafi said Pakistan-Saudi Arabia relations are a relationship of faith and belief. “Brotherly relationship between Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are exemplary and time-tested,” he added. He said Saudi Arabia is the centre of unity and solidarity of Muslim Ummah and the hearts of entire Muslim Ummah beats with the Harmain Al-Sharifain. He said the people of Saudi Arabia and the government of Kingdom of Saudi Arabia were serving the Muslim world to their best ability, adding that government and people of S. Arabia despite the coronavirus pandemic, facilitated the pilgrims and the entire Muslim world is grateful to Saudi Arabia.

He said Vision 2030 programme of Saudi Crown Prince Muhammad bin Salman is good omen for the Muslim Ummah. “Vision 2030 programme of Saudi Crown Prince will strengthen not only Saudi Arabia but the entire Islamic world economically and religiously,” he added. Saudi ambassador Nawaf Saeed Al-Maliki said Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are two brotherly countries, adding that the leadership and people of Saudi Arabia love the people of Pakistan immensely. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan’s visit to Saudi Arabia will further strengthen the bonds of love and brotherhood between the two countries and reinforce cooperation and collaboration in different areas.