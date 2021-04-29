Spiraling prices, pandemic negatively impact sale of dates

PESHAWAR: Though dates are in great demand in Ramazan, the sale of this much sought-after commodity has nosedived this year due to soaring prices and the corona pandemic.

The sale and consumption of dates normally registers a sharp increase in Ramazan as most of the faithful prefer to break their fast with dates. It is the second Ramazan taking place since the start of the coronavirus pandemic. Like other businesses, it has also negatively impacted the sale of dates. With lockdown in place, people mostly stay at home and avoid going out for shopping, reducing the sale of dates, even though the shops selling food items are exempted from lockdown restrictions and are allowed to stay open.

The traders dealing in dates wait for the arrival of Ramazan, which normally sees a sharp increase in sales. An elderly shopkeeper sitting in his small shop surrounded by bags and baskets full of dates blamed the slump in sales on the corona pandemic and ill-conceived policies of the government.

He maintained that the number of buyers had gone down by 50 percent. He complained that raids by the district administration and Food department authorities also scared away potential customers.

He pointed to the shop selling shoes opposite his outlet, saying its owner has brought down the shutter and was waiting for the customers outside his shop. “When a customer comes to buy shoes, he opens the shop and shuts it down as soon as he leaves in order to avoid getting arrested for violating the coronavirus SOPs,” he said. “This hide and seek takes place throughout the day,” he quipped. He complained that action was taken against the small traders while the wholesalers were spared. In their separate chat with The News, the date-sellers said people had stopped buying dates because they could not afford to do so in the face of backbreaking inflation.