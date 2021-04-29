One dies as van hits car on Hazara Expressway

MANSEHRA: A speeding bus on Wednesday hit a car, leaving a man dead and injuring another one at Pano interchange on Hazara Expressway.

“The bus crashed into the car, leaving one person dead,” stated Amir Qadam, an official of the Rescue 1122.

The bus, which was on its way to Mansehra from Karachi, ran over the Abbottabad-bound car, smashing it completely.

Muhammad Rehman, stated to be a resident of the Battal Chatter area of the district, died on the spot and his friend received serious injuries and was rushed to King Abdullah Teaching Hospital, wherefrom he was referred to Ayub Medical Complex Hospital, Abbottabad.

The police, after lodging an FIR, started raids to arrest the coach driver who managed to flee following the incident.