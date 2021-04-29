close
Thu Apr 29, 2021
Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

Construction work on three blocks at UoH inaugurated

Our Correspondent
April 29, 2021

HARIPUR: Vice Chancellor University of Haripur Prof Dr Anwar Gilani inaugurated the construction work on three new blocks at the campus on Wednesday.

The new blocks are part of the federal government’s financial assistance for an expansion project of Rs1457.960 million. Three new blocks including Ibn-i-Khaldun Social Science Block at a cost of Rs212.97 million, Al-Khwarizmi Science Block at a cost of Rs206 million and Al-Ghazali Central Library at a cost of about Rs43.63 million, will be completed during the first phase of the project.

During the next phases, separate hostels for the faculty, male and female students, gymnasium, examination department, vice chancellor’s residence, Students Teacher Center and roads would be constructed.

The vice chancellor said the construction of the blocks would add to the existing facilities and help the administration accommodate at least double the number of students and teachers.

